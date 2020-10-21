New Restrictions | Kroehler Mansion Changes Approved | Naper Settlement Trick-or-Treating

New Restrictions for Regions 7 and 8

Governor J.B. Pritzker is placing Regions 7 and 8, which include Will and DuPage counties, under additional restrictions. The mitigations will begin Friday, and are a result of COVID-19 rolling positivity rates in those regions rising over 8% for three days in a row. Bars and restaurants will be restricted from providing indoor service, and must close by 11 p.m. Gatherings will be limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity. The restrictions will last for at least 2 weeks. They will then be lifted once a region’s 7-day positivity rate remains at 6.5% or below for three consecutive days.

Kroehler Mansion Changes Approved

The Kroehler Mansion was the main topic of discussion at last night’s Naperville City Council meeting. Council unanimously overturned the Historic Preservation Commission’s original decision to deny a Certificate of Appropriateness to developer Ram West Capital to make changes to the facade of the Kroehler Mansion. They also approved the final plat for the 41-unit townhome development on the Little Friends’ site, which will be called Heritage Place. While most public commenters spoke in opposition to the proposal, council members felt Ram West’s plan addressed several prior concerns while also keeping the mansion. If the development was unable to proceed, current property owner Little Friends previously said it would exercise its right to demolish the mansion, give up a $450,000 incentive, and sell its land for greater value.

Clothing Closet for Inmates

Yesterday, Naperville-based Suits for Success donated articles of clothing to the DuPage County Correctional Facility. The nonprofit helped create a clothing closet for female inmates. A variety of business, business casual, and casual clothes were donated. The items are meant to help inmates when they appear at court and transition to community life once released. In August, Suits for Success also brought in more than 400 pieces for men.

Naper Settlement Trick-or-Treating

Naper Settlement will be offering trick-or-treating on Halloween. Kids in costume can come with their families to stroll the grounds and collect Halloween treats at the Settlement’s historic homes. Registration is required for the event, which runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., as admission is limited. Naper Settlement is also holding a Pumpkin Lane Pumpkin Carving Contest, inviting carvers of all skill levels to submit their finest jack o’lanterns. You can register on the Naper Settlement website. Pumpkins will be displayed during trick-or-treating on October 31, when three winners will be chosen to receive a spooky decoration made by the settlement’s blacksmith.

