New Restaurant It’s a Southern Thing Coming to Naperville

It’s a Southern Thing

A new restaurant, It’s a Southern Thing Kitchen & Bar, is coming to Naperville.

The southern food restaurant is based in North Carolina and founded by Pete Susca.

Popular Menu Items

One popular item on the menu is their low country crab dip served with pita bread. Another is the smoked wings.

“We have our own smoker and it’s seasoned in our Carolina BBQ sauce and served with our homemade garlic ranch dressing,” said general manager Thomas Arnold. “We’re a scratch kitchen so we make the majority of our things from scratch. Our food is comfort food. If you have a bad day, it’ll turn your day upside down.”

Their bar selection includes bourbon, signature drinks, house cocktails, and more.

Welcoming People In

Arnold looks forward to welcoming people in, especially since they’re opening up later than planned. The original opening date was in February, but they had to halt operations due to COVID-19.

“Going out is a luxury for people. Not everybody has that opportunity,” said Arnold. “So if they choose to come to us we let them know how much we appreciate it.”

It’s a Southern Thing is located at 1727 Freedom Drive. You can grab a bite to eat for dinner starting August 10 from 4-9:30 p.m.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.