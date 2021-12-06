North Central College’s new health sciences and engineering building features state-of-the-art technology, offering a hands-on experience that prepares students to excel in their fields.

“So we looked at what best practices are in medical health education and how we could build a building that would encourage our students to take advantage of those top-notch educational opportunities,” NCC School of Education and Health Sciences Dean Dr. Marci J. Swede said.

Health Sciences And Engineering Features

Those opportunities include simulation suites, which use high-tech mannequins to mimic situations common in intensive care units or hospital emergency departments. Students can monitor the mannequins’ heart rates, practice intubation, simulate birth, and even practice patient dialogue with AI based vocal feedback.

There are also Anatomage tables, which act as a virtual substitute for traditional anatomy labs. Using visualizations of four real cadavers of volunteer patients, students can interact with all the different systems that make up human anatomy, and view x rays, MRI scans, and more.

“Preparing students using simulation is actually better than preparing students only by interacting with patients,” Swede said. “You need to have a good combination of both, but by using simulation, you can repeat the environment for every student, so they get the exact same experience.”

Other health sciences features include an occupational therapy lab and physical therapy classrooms.

Engineering students get their own host of tech features, including CNC milling machines, a 3-ton bridge crane, and high-precision lasers.

More Than Just Tech

But Swede says the building is much more than just a box of technology, with private and group study areas, a pantry kitchen, and more to support students.

“We’re not only delivering on our promise of cutting-edge technology and cutting-edge education, but making sure that we’re caring for our students, our faculty, and our staff, and anyone who really comes into our building,” Swede said.

Giving students a high-tech start, with an eye for the future.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

