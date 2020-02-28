New Naperville Jaycees President

Al DeGeeter was the president of the Naperville Jaycees from 1970 to 1971. Now, exactly 50 years later, his daughter is following in his footsteps.

New Jaycees President

Beth DeGeeter became the newly elected president in January of this year.

She has been a Jaycees member since 2008, but didn’t think about running for president until a year ago. It seemed a natural fit thanks to her father’s love of volunteerism, which he passed on to her.

“What he has given me is his unconditional support and love,” said Beth. “I mean I wasn’t alive when he was president but his current actions and growing up with him in the Jaycees, him volunteering, and me seeing that has I think made an impact on me that he doesn’t even know.”

A Proud Father

Al is still a member of the Jaycees and has seen many changes over the years – the biggest one being the introduction of the Last Fling in 1966.

Al is honored his daughter has decided to take on this important role in the Jaycees.

“I’ve got to tell you that, and I’m going to get emotional on this, but I am very proud of my daughter,” said Al. “I mean she’s one of my kids that got really involved in the Jaycees. To see her like that and to become the president is really rewarding to me. It’s been good to see her take over the Jaycees like I did 50 years ago. I didn’t know it was 50 years ago, I thought I was younger than that.”

This is the first time the Naperville Jaycees have had two different family members serve as president.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

