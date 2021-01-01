New Laws For The New Year In Illinois

The New Year always brings with it new laws. But due to a shortened legislative session in 2020 because of the pandemic, Illinois will see just three new laws taking effect in 2021

Insulin Costs Capped

Out-of-pocket costs for insulin will be capped at $100 for a 30-day supply, thanks to Senate Bill 667. That’s for all patients who are using a state-regulated insulin plan, regardless of the type or amount of insulin needed. This does not include any insulin drugs administered intravenously.

The bill also puts consumer protections in place by requiring the Departments of Insurance, Human Services, and Healthcare and Family Services to issue insulin pricing reports to the public. Illinois is the second state to put caps on out-of-pocket insulin costs.

Address Confidentiality

House Bill 2818 ensures that victims of sexual assault and stalking can apply to have their home addresses remain confidential through the Illinois Address Confidentiality Program (ACP). This bill is being put into place to help protect victims from having their attackers locate them. Victims will be able to list the Attorney General’s Office as their contact address for certain public records and documents.

DNA in Missing Person Cases

House Bill 2708 establishes a method for law enforcement to collect DNA of a missing person once a missing person report has been filed. It also adds the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System into the list of organizations that law enforcement can use when trying to locate someone who is missing. The online system maintains a database of records relating to missing persons. Additionally, the law ensures that once someone is found, the DNA collected cannot be retained.

Minimum Wage Increase

Though not a new law, due to legislation passed in 2019, minimum wage will rise to $11 per hour for standard workers at the start of the year. Tipped workers will be paid $6.60 an hour, and those under 18 working less than 650 hours per year will receive $8.50 an hour. Minimum wage will eventually increase to $15 by 2025.

