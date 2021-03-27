New Hispanic Heritage Festival Coming to Naperville

Hispanic Heritage Festival

A new festival is coming to town this September. To celebrate Naperville’s sister city, Cancún Mexico, the Naperville Sister Cities Commission is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Festival.

“They [Sister Cities Commission] were thinking it’s time and it’s something we should celebrate and it provides a lot more understanding under diversity and inclusion,” said Naperville City Councilwoman Patty Gustin who is the council liaison for the Sister Cities Commission. “And so it just spoke to things that are going on in Naperville and how they could complement that.”

What Will be at the Event?

The three-hour event will feature a mariachi band, the Naperville Municipal Band, and possibly youth dance and choral groups as well as “potentially celebrating a few of our Hispanic leaders in town,” said Gustin.

The commission isn’t planning on selling food on site, but may have drinks such as margaritas. However, they are talking to local restaurants about “having something unique to celebrate the heritage,” said Gustin.

“One of the big things for them is they wanted to include the local restaurants because of the struggles last year,” said Gustin. “So they are going to be working with them to see if they want to do a drink or a ‘take to the concert’ kind of carry out thing to help the restaurants and businesses in downtown.”

Cancún became Naperville’s sister city in April 2020. Gustin said the commission knew then they wanted to do something to celebrate, but weren’t able to do so to the pandemic.

“I’m just excited for the residents and businesses and everyone to share in the moment,” said Gustin. “It’s just very exciting and it’s something I look forward to.”

The Hispanic Heritage Festival is scheduled for September 18 in Central Park at 104 E. Benton Avenue during National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.