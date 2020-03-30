New DuPage County COVID-19 Case Map

The DuPage County Health Department has launched a new interactive COVID-19 case map.

Data on Confirmed Cases:

The dashboard is a spot to access available data about confirmed COVID-19 cases in DuPage County. It links information compiled by the DuPage County Health Department about those who have tested positive to help better understand how the virus is spreading throughout the community.

It includes numbers of confirmed cases, numbers of deaths, and a breakdown of confirmed cases by municipality. It also includes a breakdown of age range and sex of those who’ve been infected.

Current Numbers:

Currently the city of Willowbrook has the highest number of confirmed cases among DuPage County residents at 37, followed by Naperville at 29, and then Lombard at 20.

To date there are 319 confirmed cases in DuPage County, including nine deaths. Of those cases, 47% are male, 52% are female, and 1% are of unknown gender.

Numbers Only of CONFIRMED Cases:

Officials note that as testing is limited, these numbers do not reflect the actual number of cases that may be in a municipality – just those that have been confirmed. Once testing becomes more available, the numbers can be updated accordingly and should be a better representation of actual cases.

Updated Daily:

The information on the site will be updated at 4 p.m. daily.

Take Precautions:

Officials remind residents to continue to follow some simple steps to help protect themselves, and their families:

Maintain social distancing of 6-feet from others when out.

Stay home, except when you need to get essentials such as groceries or medication.

Check in on friends and family over the phone rather than in person.

If you do feel sick, call your doctor for guidance.

Wash your hands frequently, for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue immediately.

If you are sick, stay home.

