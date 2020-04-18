New Dates

New Dates for District 203 Prom and Graduation

Posted on April 17, 2020

New Dates for Senior Events

Naperville School District 203 has new dates for their senior events, including postponing prom and graduation in accordance with Governor J.B. Pritzker’s “Stay at Home” order and announcement that schools must stay closed through the end of the current school year.

Credit: Naperville 203

Naperville North

Prom:

  • Friday, July 17
  • 5:30-10 p.m.
  • Location: Embassy Suites Naperville

Graduation:

  • Sunday, July 19
  • 7 p.m.
  • Graduates should arrive at 5:30 p.m. for rehearsal.
  • Cap and gown will be distributed in May.

Other Senior Events/Information:

  • Huskie Buster Award recipients will be recognized May 15 at 7 p.m.
  • Senior traditions including Senior Celebration, Commemorative, and Senior Brunch are under review.
  • Yearbooks will be mailed home.
  • Chromebook and textbook return dates TBD.

Naperville Central

Credit: Naperville 203

Prom:

  • Friday, July 10
  • 5:30-10 p.m.
  • Location: The Abbington in Glen Ellyn

Graduation – Commemorative Program:

  • Monday, May 18 (Virtual)
  • Senior video, memories, commentary, and performances will be part of the commencement ceremony.
  • Cap and gown will be distributed May 13.

Graduation – In Person:

  • Sunday, July 19
  • Location: Stadium
  • Time: Evening
  • Rehearsal preceding start of program.

Other Senior Events/Information:

  • Senior Academic Awards (Virtual Ceremony) at 7 p.m.
  • Yearbooks will be mailed home.
  • Chromebook and textbook drop off May 13, unless needed for AP exams.

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories
Need video to promote your business?

Need video to promote your business?

Let us edit a piece from your recent TV appearance.

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409