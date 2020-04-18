New Dates for District 203 Prom and Graduation

New Dates for Senior Events

Naperville School District 203 has new dates for their senior events, including postponing prom and graduation in accordance with Governor J.B. Pritzker’s “Stay at Home” order and announcement that schools must stay closed through the end of the current school year.

Naperville North

Prom:

Friday, July 17

5:30-10 p.m.

Location: Embassy Suites Naperville

Graduation:

Sunday, July 19

7 p.m.

Graduates should arrive at 5:30 p.m. for rehearsal.

Cap and gown will be distributed in May.

Other Senior Events/Information:

Huskie Buster Award recipients will be recognized May 15 at 7 p.m.

Senior traditions including Senior Celebration, Commemorative, and Senior Brunch are under review.

Yearbooks will be mailed home.

Chromebook and textbook return dates TBD.

Naperville Central

Prom:

Friday, July 10

5:30-10 p.m.

Location: The Abbington in Glen Ellyn

Graduation – Commemorative Program:

Monday, May 18 (Virtual)

Senior video, memories, commentary, and performances will be part of the commencement ceremony.

Cap and gown will be distributed May 13.

Graduation – In Person:

Sunday, July 19

Location: Stadium

Time: Evening

Rehearsal preceding start of program.

Other Senior Events/Information: