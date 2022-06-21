New 212-Unit Apartment Complex Proposed For Southwest Naperville

A proposed 212-unit apartment complex on Naperville’s southwest side moved one step closer to reality after Naperville’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave the project its recommendation at its meeting on June 15.

Luxury Apartment Complex

The Belvedere is being proposed for 24254 111th St. Anticipated monthly per-unit rents would range from $1,950 to $3,050.

“We’re hoping to build a very high-end, luxury apartment complex — hopefully one of the best ones in Naperville,” Alexander Shalavi, portfolio and asset manager with San Francisco-based Bridge Capital Partners, said. “We’re trying to take much care and detail in the process.”

Bridge Capital Partners oversees developments in Illinois and Northern California. Shalavi said The Belvedere would be the largest in size and scope for the company in Illinois.

As proposed, The Belvedere would feature a range of amenities beyond the units themselves. The site would include a clubhouse, pool and dog park. The townhouse-style units also would give tenants the opportunity to have their own private access.

Annexed and Rezoned Request

The complex would span a little more than half of a 20-acre parcel and encompass 10 two-story buildings. A total of 9.63 acres of the existing property, which formerly housed Lizzie’s Garden, would stay as-is and retain such features as a wetland preserve and a creek. The land is currently in unincorporated Will County. Developers asked that the land be annexed into the city of Naperville, and that it be rezoned from its current agriculture use to a planned unit development designation.

Community Planner Sara Kopinski said the project would fit in with Naperville’s long-range master plan for the area by bridging two disparate types of property uses — the commercial- oriented Naperville Marketplace to the east and residences to the west.

“The Belvedere is anticipated to provide that transition,” Kopinski said.

Traffic Concerns

A number of nearby residential property owners shared concerns about the new development — most notably, with its potential impact on traffic. At the meeting, a traffic analyst said a study of the area concluded the project would not adversely impact traffic conditions along 111th Street, something some local residents disputed.

“I truly disagree with the Road Commission study,” resident Frank Rehn wrote in a letter to city officials. “I live across the street from this proposed development and see on a daily basis how congested and dangerous 111th Street has become over the years. I built my house and lived here for 37 years and experienced daily the change in traffic volume.”

Design Questions

City staff commented on the design of the buildings in the current iteration. Current rendering show each of the buildings will have the same appearance with identical rooflines, elevations, color scheme and design elements. Kopinski in her recommendation asked the developers to consider variations to break up the monotony of the building designs.

Unanimous Recommendation

Commissioners gave a unanimous favorable recommendation to the annexation and rezoning. Naperville City Council will now consider the matter at an upcoming meeting.

For Naperville News 17, Dave Fidlin reports.

rendering courtesy of Torch Architecture

