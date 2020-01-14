Neuqua Valley vs Warrior Hockey Club 1.12.20

Warrior Hockey Club celebrating their championship from last year and also celebrating senior night along with the Neuqua Valley wildcats for the last regular season game.

First Period

15 minutes left in the first period and Warrior Matthew Dickinson fires from point blank range but Neuqua’s Carter Crokin soaks up the attempt to keep the zeros on the board.

Still in the first, Neuqua’s Jake Boudeau cleans up the loose puck and takes the shot but this time Warrior Justin Howard slides from post to post to make the save.

Warriors on the power player with 8 minutes left in the first. Will Troy takes a shot from the point and it deflects off two different players and then in to the back of the net to open up scoring.

5 minutes left in the first period and Warriors netminder Justin Howard really earning his stripes tonight. He stops the break away effort and then grabs another great save as play continues. Then he makes the glove save from point blank range keeping the warriors up by 1.

Second Period

Second period action now and Wildcats Richie Mattia takes the puck all alone, gets on the break away and fools Howard to tie the game at 1 piece.

10 minutes left in the second period and the puck is bouncing around in front of the net. Warrior Sean Smith gathers it up and scores on the backhand, giving WV the 2-1 lead.

2 minutes left in the second now and Zach Pearce getting a penalty shot after getting taken down on a breakaway. He makes up for lost time and gets the puck past Crokin to extend the warriors lead 3-1.

Third Period

16 minutes left in the game and Zac Pearce getting his second goal on the night as he gets the puck right in front of the net and fires. WV leading 4-1 now.

Another powerplay for the warriors with 15 minutes left in the third, after some good puck movement Tony Campise slots in the warriors 5th goal of the night.

The warriors would add one more to the scoreboard before time expires thanks to Trent Kenyon as they go on to win 6-1 over Neuqua Valley.

