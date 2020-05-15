Neuqua Valley Student Offers Free Tutoring

Now that schools have moved to e-learning since the start of the COVId-19 outbreak, Neuqua Valley student Vedanth Ganesh offers free tutoring for local students during the pandemic. Inspired to help his fellow students, Ganesh realized that kids may need extra academic assistance with the absence of in person schooling.

“Personally I know that the level of interaction and education isn’t the same. It’s just different than the in school type of education. So I thought whatever I can do to help during this time, I’d be obligated to do my part. I’ve been hearing stories of people all over the country, all over the world doing small things to help people out so I thought maybe I could do my part.”

Tutoring at a Young Age

Ganesh began tutoring over the summer five years ago before he started Seventh grade. Now the founder of Nutcracker Tutoring, the Wildcat junior focuses his free classes mainly on Fifth through Eighth grade English and Math, including pre-algebra. Before the outbreak, the tutoring was done in person. Now the classes led by Ganesh are held via daily zoom meetings.

Parents have welcomed the extra help for their kids.

“They’ve been very receptive to the idea of a supplementary education aside from what the teachers are giving them.”

Expanding His Tutoring Reach

Once this school year ends, Ganesh has other plans to expand his types of tutoring.

“I’m planning to do over the summer and SAT course because I’ve taken that. So that’s something I might be able to help out with. And then for the foreseeable future I’ll continue tutoring. After that we’ll see what happens but hopefully it will continue.”

For Naperville News 17, I’m Justin Cornwell.

Vedanth Ganesh can be reached via email at nutcrackertutor@gmail.com.

