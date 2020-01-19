Neuqua Valley Hosts VEX Robotics Competition

VEX Robotics Competition

It was a robot takeover in Neuqua Valley’s gym at the VEX Robotics Competition.

“The backbone of VEX Robotics is really the STEM challenge for students to compete in the robotics competition. Every year they provide a challenge and game for students to compete in where students can build a robot to compete in that game,” said District 204’s Director of Innovation, Brian Giovanini.

Tower Takeover

Around 77 robots and a whole lot of students filled the space as the teams went head to head at this year’s game – tower takeover.

The goal in the one minute and forty-five second challenge is to stack up as many blocks as you can while driving your robot.

District 204 and other Illinois schools participated in the all-day event that had middle and high school competitors.

And for them, these matches are only half the fun.

“I just like the creativity you can express when you’re building a robot and programming it to be your own,” said Nequa Valley senior, Aayush.

“I’m normally a big music kid, so I’m in band and choir, but being at robotics allows me to build something and be creative and actually have something tangible I can look at and work with,” said Metea Valley junior, Amber.

State Championship

The four champs – Heron Robotics, RoboHawks, Helix, and Zettabyte will now be able to qualify for the state championship which will be in Bloomington-Normal next month.

