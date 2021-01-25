Neighbors Help Neighbors with Lasagna Love

Lasagna Love

With the stresses of the pandemic, one nationwide grassroots movement is trying to help – including right here in Naperville.

“Lasagna Love is an organization of volunteers. We make and deliver a hot meal, usually a lasagna, to families or people who are in need and it can be a need for any reason,” said Naperville resident Kim Restuccia, who is a lead volunteer at Lasagna Love.

Lasagna Love helps those with COVID-19, dealing with job loss, older individuals who are not able to cook, or someone who is stressed and needs a hand.

In Naperville, there are 52 volunteers at the ready to make a free, homemade lasagna and deliver the warm meal to their neighbors.

“This is a way to do something tangible, even if it’s a one time thing and you’re not going to see this person ever again,” said Restuccia.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Those who feel like they need a night off from cooking can make a request at lasagnalove.org. Friends can also nominate someone to receive a lasagna if they feel like they need some extra help.

The neighbors helping neighbors group is still accepting volunteers.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

