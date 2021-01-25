Neighbors Help Neighbors with Lasagna Love

Posted on January 25, 2021

Lasagna Love

With the stresses of the pandemic, one nationwide grassroots movement is trying to help – including right here in Naperville.

“Lasagna Love is an organization of volunteers. We make and deliver a hot meal, usually a lasagna, to families or people who are in need and it can be a need for any reason,” said Naperville resident Kim Restuccia, who is a lead volunteer at Lasagna Love.

Lasagna Love helps those with COVID-19, dealing with job loss, older individuals who are not able to cook, or someone who is stressed and needs a hand.

In Naperville, there are 52 volunteers at the ready to make a free, homemade lasagna and deliver the warm meal to their neighbors.

“This is a way to do something tangible, even if it’s a one time thing and you’re not going to see this person ever again,” said Restuccia.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Those who feel like they need a night off from cooking can make a request at lasagnalove.org. Friends can also nominate someone to receive a lasagna if they feel like they need some extra help.

The neighbors helping neighbors group is still accepting volunteers.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features

NEED EVENT VIDEO PRODUCTION?

NCTV17 is here to help!

cat2array(70) { [0]=> int(13781) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(13588) [8]=> int(13759) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11961) [16]=> int(12127) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(11111) [23]=> int(12126) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(6957) [32]=> int(12128) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(13774) [41]=> int(13) [42]=> int(18) [43]=> int(1036) [44]=> int(2663) [45]=> int(7053) [46]=> int(1714) [47]=> int(2657) [48]=> int(6494) [49]=> int(13317) [50]=> int(1233) [51]=> int(13595) [52]=> int(54) [53]=> int(1232) [54]=> int(32) [55]=> int(13773) [56]=> int(501) [57]=> int(33) [58]=> int(6733) [59]=> int(58) [60]=> int(38) [61]=> int(2) [62]=> int(375) [63]=> int(13777) [64]=> int(7) [65]=> int(13760) [66]=> int(13763) [67]=> int(42) [68]=> int(4) [69]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409