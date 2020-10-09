Naperville Twilight Invitational begins at 6PM.
WANT MORE LOCAL NEWS?
Get daily news headlines delivered to your inbox!Sign Up Today!
Naperville Twilight Invitational begins at 6PM.
Get daily news headlines delivered to your inbox!Sign Up Today!
Join NCTV17 for Game On Online! on Thursday, October 22 at 7 PM!
The Naperville Park District is hosting a free drive-thru event, Halloween Nights Lights, on October 29 and 30 at Centennial Beach.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Chabad of Naperville had to adjust their Sukkah celebration plans, to be able to perform a mitzvah on the move.
On Tuesday, Jo Ann Mirabelli’s wish came true as she saw her son graduate from Naperville North High School.
Bridge Communities’ Sleep Out Saturday will look slightly different this year as it adapts to the pandemic.
Rise Naperville, the city’s first adult-use marijuana store, opened today. Two other shops are hoping to open later this year.
Naperville Twilight Invitational begins at 6PM.
Fair Oaks Ford in Naperville is hosting a virtual fundraiser for the Naperville Central High School bands and color guard programs.
The Complete Count Committee recently sent out a press release stating that the city of Naperville is 100% counted for in the 2020 Census.
IPSD 204’s return to school plan was met with backlash. Most of which was directed at their plans for high schools.
At Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, the group approved the awards of nearly $300,000 worth of CARES Act funds to local nonprofits.
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
Naperville, IL 60540
630.355.2124
info@nctv17.com
Our EIN is 36-3460409