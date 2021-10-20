NCHS Student Sentenced for Hate Crime for Posting Racist Ad

Sentenced for Hate Crime

A Naperville Central High School student has been sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service for charges of a hate crime. On September 1, 2021 the juvenile pleaded guilty to two counts of felony hate crime and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The judge also ordered that he go to individual and/or family counseling as deemed necessary by the Juvenile Probation Department.

What Happened?

In November 2019, the male student took a picture of a Black classmate while at school. He then posted an ad with the photo on Craigslist with the caption “Slave for sale (NAPERVILLE)” followed by an “offensive racial slur,” according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office press release. The Naperville Police Department became aware of the incident and began an investigation.

“Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society and will not be tolerated, regardless of the accused’s age,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin in the press release. “Studies show that the victims of hate crimes can suffer from depression, increased anxiety, low self-esteem, and insecurity among other things. Everyone deserves the right to feel safe and welcome in our communities and my office will continue to charge and prosecute anyone, regardless of age, who engages in this type of behavior.

The mother of the victim previously spoke about the incident at a Naperville Neighbors United meeting. “I’m angry now. I’m really, really angry,” said Tamara Wallace in November 2019. “I’m angry that this happened to my son. I’m angry that somebody that once used to be his friend did this. I’m angry that the child that did this, his mom and dad are suffering. I’m angry about all of this because it’s unexplainable right now.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.