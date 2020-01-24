NCC’s New Health Sciences Center

North Central College is planning construction of a new building near Downtown Naperville.

Health Sciences Center

The new 40,000-square-foot health sciences center will be located in between Patterson Residence Hall and River Square Shopping Center on Chicago Avenue.

“We think that the building is on a great location on its property close to downtown, which is going to provide the students who come to that particular facility easy access into Downtown Naperville,” said Jim Godo, assistant vice president for external affairs at the college.

The site is also across from the Wentz Concert Hall. School officials said the new center could incorporate some design concepts from that building, creating a gateway into downtown from campus.

Change of Plans

The college originally planned for a new health sciences facility on property owned by Little Friends that they hoped to purchase. But that agreement fell through after complications with zoning and the Kroehler Mansion.

The new site is already owned by the college and zoned for college/university use.

The college plans to start construction this spring and the building is expected to be ready to hold classes by the spring semester of 2021.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

