Member Tested Positive

NCC Staff Member Tested Positive for COVID-19

Posted on March 22, 2020

NCC Staff Member Tested Positive

A North Central College staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the college.

The administrative staff member, who works in the Old Main building, was last on campus on March 10. When the employee wasn’t feeling well they went home and began a 14-day self quarantine after consulting with their health care provider and the local health department.

College in Contact with Health Agencies

The NCC staff member contacted others who have been in close contact with them and the college is “in touch with this individual and their family and with relevant local health agencies for guidance throughout.”

