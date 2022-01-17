NCC Celebrates MLK Day | Irvin Running for Governor | Betty White Challenge

NCC Celebrates MLK Day

North Central College is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK Day) with multiple virtual events today. Those include a virtual teach-in, virtual luncheon, and encouraging campus and local community members to take part in community service. The events’ theme this year is “keep moving forward.” King visited North Central College in 1960.

Richard Irvin Running for Governor

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announced he will be running for Illinois governor. He is running as a Republican. Irvin was elected as Aurora mayor in 2017. He is the city’s first Black mayor. The primary election is scheduled for June 28, 2022.

Betty White Challenge

Our local animal shelters are taking part in the Betty White Challenge. The nationwide movement is encouraging people to donate to animal shelters and rescues today in her name starting at as little as $5. Details on how to help the Naperville Area Humane Society can be found on their Facebook page. The non-profit has raised $770 as of this recording. Tito’s Handmade Vodka will also be matching up to $1,500. A.D.O.P.T Pet Shelter has received $800 in donations so far through the shelter’s website. Today would have been White’s 100th birthday.

Former Lt. Governor for DuPage Clerk

Former Illinois Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti announced she will be running for DuPage County Clerk. The former Wheaton City Councilwoman is running as a Republican. She was lieutenant governor when former state governor Bruce Rauner was in office. This role made her the first Latina nationwide to hold that position.

White House Ornaments Display

A Monarch Landing resident is showcasing her 40 White House Ornaments. Lois Morgan has the entire collection, with presidents displayed chronologically. The program, started in 1981, is meant to be educational and a fundraising effort for the White House Historical Association. Morgan started buying the ornaments in the 90’s and the rest were passed down to her. The gallery at the senior living facility changes monthly.