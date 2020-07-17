Nature Center Reopens | Fry Y Swimming | Virtual Pancreatic Cancer Walk

Knoch Knolls Nature Center Reopens

Knoch Knolls Nature Center is reopening with limited hours starting today. The Naperville Park District announced it would be opening the center for visits on Friday and Saturday mornings, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Only 10 visitors at a time will be allowed in the exhibit area and face coverings are mandatory. Guests are also asked to social distance, conduct a self-assessment prior to arrival, and steer clear of the center if they are exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms. The park district’s guidelines for safe visits to any of their facilities or programs can be found on its website.

Fry Family YMCA Swimming Opens

Fry Family YMCA in-center swimming has reopened for limited use. Only lap swimming will be available for now, with one swimmer per lane at one time. Members need to reserve a time in advance. Lap swim sessions are for 75 minutes, with 30-minute intermissions between each session for cleaning.

Virtual Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk

The annual Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk is going virtual this year. The virtual walk will take place this Sunday. Participants can walk anywhere at any time. Those interested can register on the website and all funds go toward the Lustgarten Foundation to help with pancreatic cancer research. Walkers are encouraged to share photos and videos on social media with #HopeFromHome. In addition, tomorrow there’s a free tribute concert to honor those affected by pancreatic cancer. It will be held at the Millennium Carillon from 7-8 p.m.

Virtual Harry Potter Event

The Naperville Public Library’s “The Party That Shall Not be Named” is also going virtual this year. All week, from July 20 to July 31, will be the time to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday from home. Activities will be posted daily to the library’s social media and website, with some held through Zoom.