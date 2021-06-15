National Night Out Returns To Naperville August 3

National Night Out returns to Naperville this year on August 3. Neighborhoods can now register for the event online through the City of Naperville website.

Focus On Crime Prevention

This year will mark the 25th time the city has taken part in the community connection event. It’s meant to help prevent crime by bringing together neighbors for a night of fun and friendship, which is why it’s also known as “America’s Night Out Against Crime.” A focus is put on drug prevention, community watch efforts and partnerships with local law enforcement. Residents are asked to lock up their home, turn on their porch lights and head outside to mix and mingle with their neighbors and city, police and fire personnel.

Canceled In 2020

National Night Out was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. But in 2019, nearly 50 different neighborhoods took part here in Naperville. Celebrations run the gamut from neighborhood parades to parties. Local first responders, city personnel and community leaders often lend their support and their presence to many of the scheduled events, which will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Donation Drive

This year participants are invited to take part in a donation drive, sponsored by the DuPage Senior Citizens Council and the City of Naperville. Donation boxes will be on hand at each event, with online donations accepted as well. The DuPage Senior Citizens Council helps seniors through programs like “Meals on Wheels” and well-being check-ins, to offer assistance where needed. Due to COVID-19, the group is asking for either monetary donations or gift cards to spots like grocery stores or pharmacies. More information is available on the City of Naperville’s National Night Out webpage.

Registration is open through July 16.

