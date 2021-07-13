The Naperville YMCA Board of Directors has new leadership in place which it hopes will advance the YMCA mission across the western suburbs.

The board appointed commercial real estate expert Adam Johnson as chairman and nonprofit development professional Lauren De Simone as vice-chairwoman.

“I am delighted to welcome Adam and Lauren’s leadership of the board,” Stephanie Kuzelis, executive director of the Fry Family YMCA, said in a press release. “Their appointments come at a pivotal time for our center as we, and the entire city and state, turn the corner in our COVID-19 recovery and prepare for a full reopening. Both are already serving as Naperville board members – Adam since 2013 and Lauren since 2015. Collectively, they bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and passion to the Y that will help us to secure the resources we need to support and strengthen local youth, families, and communities. I am excited for all the work we will do together.”

Meet the New Chairman

Johnson is currently the executive vice president in the Office Services & Capital Markets Group at NAI Hiffman. He started working for the Oak Brook-based commercial real estate agency in 2008, helping clients with the purchase and sale of office and industrial space in the Chicagoland area.

“As we look to the future of the YMCA in Naperville, I would like to raise awareness that the Y is so much more than the ‘gym and swim’ that it is most commonly known for,” Johnson said in a press release. “The Y is also about cultivating promising futures for local youth and families by creating positive identity, developing transferable life skills, instilling healthy habits, and building career readiness. I look forward to working alongside our new Vice-Chair, Lauren De Simone, and fellow board members to further the Y’s mission and build upon the many great accomplishments of the YMCA in Naperville over the last 100 years.”

Meet the New Vice-Chairwoman

De Simone has more than 13 years experience in the nonprofit sector, specializing in building revenue and relationships, while strengthening infrastructure.

De Simone previously served as the director of development at Metropolitan Family Services and associate director of development at the Heritage YMCA. In July, she will start a new role as a senior consultant at DBD Group, a team whose mission is to unite nonprofit professionals to help organizations realize their goals and support their vision.

“Growing up in Naperville, I know how fortunate I am to live in such an amazing community. In that same community, there are families that need an affordable and safe place to nurture their minds, bodies, and souls. I believe strongly that the Y is that place and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead alongside a team of dedicated volunteers like Adam and the entire Board,” De Simone said in a press release.

About the YMCA Board

The board is typically responsible for overseeing the maintenance and operation of the Fry Family YMCA and YMCA Safe ‘N Sound, a before- and after-school program, that supports Naperville and Aurora-area families. By fostering and maintaining community partnerships, the board strives to ensure programming meets the community’s needs for health, fitness and child care.

“YMCA Safe ‘N Sound has been a trusted provider of quality, fun, and engaging child care for Naperville and Aurora families for more than 35 years. We are committed to meeting the needs of working parents and understand that families need a safe and enriching place for their kids to go before and after the school day, on days when school is out, and throughout the summer,” Erika Wood, executive director of YMCA Safe ‘N Sound and Suburban Education Initiatives, said in a press release.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

