Naperville’s State of the City Postponed

Posted on March 11, 2020

Naperville’s State of the City address has been postponed until Monday, May 18.

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce made the decision to postpone the annual event due to coronavirus concerns.

They said in a statement, “We want our Members to feel safe and comfortable when attending Chamber events and have decided, in the interest of public health, to encourage and practice the CDC’s recommendation of social distancing.”

The group will issue refunds to any organizations or individuals unable to make the new date.

The event had originally been scheduled for March 16.

