Naperville’s Second Adult-Use Cannabis Store Open

Zen Leaf Naperville

Naperville’s second adult-use cannabis dispensary is now open.

Today the new recreational cannabis store, Zen Leaf Naperville, held a ribbon cutting ceremony with store staff and the city of Naperville’s mayor in attendance. Zen Leaf, located at 1516 N Naper Blvd, wants to provide their customers and community with a positive experience.

“To provide safe, legal access to cannabis,” said Zen Leaf Naperville general manager, Nick Salamie “Make sure it’s staying in the right hands, providing good education.”

The new store created more than 30 jobs and filled a long-vacant restaurant space in the Tower Crossing Shopping Center.

“We’re opening up and filling new empty stores. That’s a huge positive,” said Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico. “And as the speakers earlier just said – creating jobs, creating property taxes, and commerce for our community.”

Other Dispensaries

In August, city council approved opening up to three dispensaries in the city.

Rise Naperville, formerly known as 3C Compassionate Care Center, was the first adult-use dispensary.

Customers can pre-order Zen Leaf products online to pick up in the store, or walk in to shop in person.

The city’s third and final dispensary, Sunnyside Naperville, plans to open December 23.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.