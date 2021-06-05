« Back to News Features
June 4, 2021

Naperville’s New Solar Energy System

New Solar Energy System

This morning, the City of Naperville and the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency held a ribbon cutting to unveil Naperville’s new solar energy system.

“Naperville is a city that has always cared about sustainability. That is true,” said Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico. “Showing good stewardship to our environment is important to our community, important to our leaders, it’s important to our residents, it’s important to our businesses. And today, marks a significant step towards our commitment to renewable energy.”

Naperville’s Springbrook Water Reclamation Center is now home to an array of more than 3,000 solar panels.

“Installing more solar panels across the country and here in our community is a key component to diversifying our energy grid and moving away from our reliance on fossil fuels,” said Congressman Bill Foster.

The 4.5-acre solar farm will generate around 1.684 million KWh per year. This will fully power 180 homes for a year.

“We continue growing our renewable energy economy in Illinois and expanding on projects like this on,” said Congresswoman Lauren Underwood. “I know that our region will continue to lead on providing local, innovative solutions to a global problem.”

The solar energy system began operation in February of this year.

Renewable Energy Program

The city’s electric utility, water/wastewater utility, and fire department buildings are also part of Naperville’s Renewable Energy Program.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

