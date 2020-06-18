Naperville’s Mimi Cowan Named Speaker of the Will County Board

Dr. Mimi Cowan (D-Naperville) will take on the role of Speaker of the Will County Board.

Voted In Today

Cowan was elected for the position today in a vote by Will County Board members. She was chosen with a bipartisan majority of 23 board members, after being nominated by board member Meta Mueller (D-Aurora).

The position opened up after former speaker Denise Winfrey was selected to take over the role of Will County Executive, formerly held by Larry Walsh Sr., who passed away earlier this month.

“Honored to be Selected”

“I’m honored to be selected by my colleagues to serve as Speaker of the Will County Board,” said Cowan in a press release. “We have tremendous responsibility to our constituents, especially as we face a global pandemic that has sapped our economy, caused widespread unemployment, and strained our medical infrastructure. I am ready to tackle the unique challenges facing our communities.”

History on the Board

Cowan was elected to represent District 11 on the board in 2018. She has served on the Judicial, Legislative and Policy, and Public Works and Transportation committees.

“Our communities face unprecedented challenges,” said Majority Leader Mike Fricilone (R-Homer Glen) in a press release. “I am anxious to work with Speaker Cowan to move our county forward.”

Education

Cowan is a graduate of North Central College, and has a masters degree from the National University of Ireland, Galway, along with a Ph.D. in history from Boston College.

She assumes her role as Speaker of the Will County Board immediately.

