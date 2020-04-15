Naperville’s Memorial Day Parade Is Canceled

Naperville’s Memorial Day Parade has been canceled.

The event, scheduled for Monday, May 25, has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Decision Made Out of Caution

Naperville Memorial Day Committee Chairman Tom Parker said in a press release, “I have decided to cancel the Memorial Day Parade and its associated activities for this year. This was not a decision that was made lightly, but out of an abundance of concern for the health of our veterans and the members of our community, I feel that having the parade and our other events that day are not conducive to helping keep everyone safe.”

The parade traditionally goes through downtown Naperville, kicking off at Jackson and West streets. It showcases our local veterans, and pays tribute to those who gave their lives in service to our country.

Reduced Participation

Organizers realized that participation would be significantly reduced this year due to school and other closures, along with public health concerns about COVID-19.

Other Ceremonies Canceled as Well

The other ceremonies planned for that day, which include morning memorial events at veterans monuments and a flag raising, the after parade ceremony at Central Park, and the veterans luncheon at the Post have also been canceled.

Single Ceremony A Possibility

In lieu of those, organizers are looking into perhaps having just a single ceremony in the morning, but that will be dependent on health and government guidelines going forward, and how events unfold.

“We appreciate all the community groups that have already signed up to be in the parade and their desire to help us pay tribute to the men, women, and families that have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to this nation,” said Parker. “We would ask that everyone pause for a moment this Memorial Day to remember these people and to remember what they gave for our freedoms and way of life.”