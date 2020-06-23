Naperville’s India Day event has been canceled.

Facebook Announcement

Indian Community Outreach announced on its Facebook page today that the parade and celebration scheduled for August 9 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

They state, “On behalf of all of us at ICO, we are very disappointed to announce that due to the Governor’s regulations and current situation, we will not be able to proceed with the India Day celebration this year as planned.”

Alternative Ideas

The group is looking into some type of alternative event that could take its place, and is asking the public for ideas. Some safer solutions being considered are a possible virtual concert from a popular Bollywood singer, a car parade, or a fireworks show.

Other suggestions can be submitted on the group’s Facebook page.

About India Day:

India Day was started in Naperville in 2015. It is one of the largest Indian American festivals in the country. The event has become a colorful showcase of Indian food, music and culture within our community.

The event typically draws thousands to our community in celebration.

Many Local Events Canceled

India Day is just one of many local festivals which have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The inaugural Naperville Salute, The Last Fling, and Lisle’s Eyes to the Skies festival are some of the other large events that have announced their cancelations.

The Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest was also canceled, in the first year it was to be held in Romeoville.

