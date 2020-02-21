Naperville’s First Craft Beer Week

The Downtown Naperville Alliance and Dine Naperville have teamed up to bring the first ever Craft Beer Week to the city.

Beer Deals

Community members can enjoy some special deals on their favorite stouts, pilsners, and much more during the weeklong event.

“[It was] kind of modeled after Naperville Restaurant Week. We decided to have a Naperville Craft Beer Week. So it’s a celebration of craft beer [from] February 21-29. It’s just a great way for people to come experience many eateries in Naperville and the wonderful craft beers that they offer,” said Katie Wood, the executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

The idea originated from brew lover and Red Arrow Tap Room owner Joseph Tota, who wanted to bring a unique event to Naperville.

“I believe this is the first city focused craft beer week in Illinois, which is great,” said Tota. “It’s something unique to Naperville and that’s what makes it special. They’re on the cutting edge to a lot of different events, and having craft beer week is just going to add to that.”

And it’s not just all about the brews. Some of the roughly 20 restaurants participating are offering specials on food, and hosting events with craft beer as their focus.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found on Napervillecraftbeerweek.com.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

