Naperville’s First Adult-Use Marijuana Store Opens

And with a ribbon cutting Naperville’s first adult-use marijuana store opened.

City leaders, community members, and even some music were present at 1700 Quincy Avenue this morning for Rise Naperville’s grand opening.

“I think when people see the type of operation these companies are bringing to Naperville I think it will defuse a lot of the critics who were comparing them to head shops and things like that,” said Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico. “These are clearly high-scale, high-end, very professionally run. High security, and operations are done the way you want them to be done in your town.”

Mayor Chirico said that Rise Naperville, formerly 3C Compassionate Care Center, has been a good business neighbor since 2016, when they first opened up as a medical marijuana store – often giving back to the community.

Profits from today’s sales will go to Loaves & Fishes Community Services, a nonprofit that aims to fight anti-hunger.

“Right now we are serving nearly 1,000 families each week,” said Special Events Manager at Loaves & Fishes Nicole Louis. “We are serving today at our Naperville site. And we are able to meet that demand because of generosity and the generous spirit of this community.”

Lines weren’t big today as most of the orders customers made were online, which were picked up curbside.

Naperville’s first recreational marijuana dispensary has been a long time in the making.

The city initially banned sales in 2019. But after a March referendum that showed 53% of voters wanted to opt-in to adult-use sales, city council eventually voted to allow up to three marijuana stores to open in Naperville.

“It’s a big relief,” said Naperville resident and Naperville Opt-In member Phillip Buchan. “We worked hard to make this happen. We appreciate the city council approving this. Going forward, all adults will be able to take advantage of this.”

Naperville’s other two adult-use marijuana stores ZenLeaf, and Sunnyside are hoping to open this year as well.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

