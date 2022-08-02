Naperville’s Amy Chavez Is Resigning Her DuPage County Board Seat

DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez is resigning from her District 5 seat on the board, with her last day set as August 16, 2022.

Out-of-State Move

The Naperville resident shared in a Facebook post that she made the decision mainly due to an out-of-state job opportunity for her husband.

“Timing was also a critical component of the decision as we wanted our twins to move prior to the first day of school. This is an exciting opportunity and is the right decision for me and my family,” Chavez said.

Thankful

She expressed in the post her thankfulness for her time in the position.

“I am eternally grateful to the many people who supported my campaign; working for you has been a joy,” said Chavez. “Doing the work of the people in supporting economic development, sustainability, and COVID-19 recovery has been so rewarding. I am proud that I have fulfilled all my campaign promises and I am blessed that my time on the Board will be a small part of my legacy. Thank you for putting your trust in me.”

“Strong Advocate” for Business

DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin said in a press release Chavez informed him of her decision earlier today.

“As Economic Development Committee Chair, Member Chavez has been a strong advocate for the DuPage County business community,” said Cronin. “Her thoughtful approach and dedication to the residents of District 5 is to be commended. We thank Member Chavez for her service and wish her and her family well.”

Cronin To Appoint Replacement

Chavez has been a member of the DuPage County Board since 2020. Cronin will appoint someone to fill her District 5 seat, taking into account “the advice and consent of the County Board,” as per the press release.

Chavez’s seat is up for election in November. The individual appointed by Cronin will serve the remainder of Chavez’s current term, which ends December 5, 2022. The newly appointed member must be from the same political party as Chavez, a Democrat; and be appointed within 60 days of her resignation.

Any residents of District 5 who are interested in being considered can email a resume and a letter of 300 words or less expressing their interest to Cronin at chairman@dupageco.org.

