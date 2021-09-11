« Back to News Features
September 11, 2021

Naperville’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony 2021

Remembrance Ceremony

The Exchange Club of Naperville commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this morning. The annual remembrance ceremony took place at the Dan Shanower Memorial.

“What 20 years has shown us is from devastation comes healing. From darkness comes light. From unspeakable tragedy comes togetherness and courage to start again,” said Mayor Steve Chirico.

Commander Dan Shanower

One of those lost was Naperville native Commander Dan Shanower. The Navy Intelligence Officer was working at the Pentagon that day. He was honored at the ceremony with a wreath, presented by his two nieces, a police officer, and deputy fire chief.

Speakers

Speakers at the event included keynote speaker Jose Santiago, Interim Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres, and Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis.

“We stand here today as a unified voice and as a sign of strength and victory if for any other reason than the fact that our flag still flies,” said Puknaitis.

The remembrance ceremony also included the Color Guard, Sounding Taps, and the singing of “God Bless America” and the National Anthem.

Memorial

Naperville was among the first American cities to erect a memorial of the events of September 11, 2001. The Commander Dan Shanower Memorial was placed and dedicated to the commander on September 11, 2003.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

