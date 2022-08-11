Naperville Woman’s Club Plans A Fairy Witches Night Out

The Naperville Woman’s Club will once again conjure up its annual Witches Night Out this fall. Tickets are now on sale for this year’s event, which will take place October 5 at Naper Settlement.

Fairy Witches Theme

This year the theme will center around fairy witches. Guests are invited to don their fanciest wings, gowns and flower crowns for a night of festivities and fun. Traditional witches’ garb is also welcome. Either way, you’ll have a chance to win, as part of the night’s events will be a costume contest.

Night of Fundraising & Fun

Witches Night Out is a women only event, with witches aged 21 and older welcome to attend. The night of fun will feature food, dancing, activities and adult drinks. According to a press release from the Naperville Woman’s Club, more than 750 women are expected to attend.

The annual event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit, with proceeds supporting the Naperville Woman’s Club mission to support work in the arts, education and community service. Tickets are only available online through the eventbrite website, and are $70 per person. There are also activity ticket bundles available for purchase. The event will start at 4:30 p.m. and last until 9:30 p.m.

About the Woman’s Club

The Naperville Woman’s Club was founded in 1897, and is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. Besides Witches Night Out, the group is also known for its Fine Art and Artisan Art Fair and high school art contest. It also provides college scholarships, promotes educational programs, and supports local social service organizations both through volunteers and cash donations.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

photo courtesy: Naperville Woman’s Club

