Naperville Woman Killed in Car Crash

Naperville native Moira Simpson, 60, was killed in a car crash Tuesday morning in St. Charles.

An investigation by St. Charles police determined that Moira Simpson was driving northbound on Kirk Road in a silver-colored Volkswagen Beetle when she crossed over into the southbound lanes. Her car sideswiped a Mercedes and crashed head-on with a semitrailer.

Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene according to police.

The driver of the semi was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries, while the driver of the Mercedes and another person in that car were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating why the car crossed into the southbound lane.

