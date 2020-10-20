Naperville Trolley Offering “Halloween Light Tours”

It’s that time of year: the Halloween decorations have gone up and neighborhoods are ready to scare onlookers with fun frights. And for anyone brave enough to venture around town, the Naperville Trolley is giving tours of local Halloween houses covered with delightfully dreadful decorations.

Terrifying Trolley Fun

“Well we encourage our guests to dress up in costume, and we drive around Naperville and see the highly decorated homes such as this, looking at the lights. We will get out at a couple of homes so people can get a closer look,” said Annette Wehrli, Owner of Naperville Trolley.

Decorated homes include that of Jennifer Hajer, whose house is a stop on the Trolley Tour, and boasts a plethora of decorations. It even offers an “eye-spy” activity for onlookers.

“I have to say I think the show-stopper this year is my skeleton story-time. Which, when it gets dark, there’s a projector on the pumpkins which tells the story of “The Raven” and that has been a big hit so far,” said Jennifer Hajer, Naperville Resident.

Halloween Celebration Safety

The Trolley itself is festively decorated for the nighttime tours, and is practicing COVID-precautions by taking temperatures before boarding, limiting the number of passengers with social distancing and keeping the windows cracked for air flow during the tour.

The tours will be happening from October 22nd through the 31st, so get your Halloween fun in before the spirit of the season disappears for another year.

Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd reports.

