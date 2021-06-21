Naperville Tornado | Naperville Teen Sets World Record | Brazilian Festival

Naperville Tornado

A violent thunderstorm and tornado system ripped through Naperville last night. City authorities confirmed that five residents were injured during the storm and taken to Edward Hospital. One is reported in critical condition, the other four received only minor injuries. The city also confirmed that ten people from three homes were displaced by the storm, their houses left uninhabitable. Much of the worst damage was centered in the Cinnamon Creek neighborhood, south of 75th Street. Power outages were also reported throughout the city, but the extent of the outages is still being assessed. Residents can call the Naperville Police Department’s non-emergency number at 630-420-6666 to report non-emergency issues such as property damage or downed power lines. Those who wish to report damage to parkway trees can use the Parkway Tree Service Request Form on the city’s website. Any fallen tree debris from residential property can be put at the curb. The Naperville City Emergency Operations Center is also available for anyone in need of assistance. It can be contacted at 630-420-6009.

How To Help

Anyone who would like to aid in cleanup efforts is asked to call (630) 305-5340 and leave contact info with city staff. The Red Cross is also being tapped to assist. Currently the best way to help through them is with a monetary donation online. The public can also drop off water bottles in the lobby of the Naperville Municipal Center. Stay with NCTV17 on our website and on social media for the latest coverage.

Naperville Teen Sets World Record

17-year-old Naperville resident Lucy Westlake broke the world record as the youngest female to climb the 50 U.S. high points. Westlake trekked 20,310 feet up to the top of Denali Mountain in Alaska with her father arriving at the summit at 1:30 p.m. Alaska time on Father’s Day. The two also set the world record as the youngest father-daughter team to accomplish this endeavor. The duo has been climbing mountains together for 10 years. Westlake previously set the world record as the youngest female to climb the 48 U.S. high points in July 2016. Kristen Kelliher had held the position since 2012 at 18 years old.

First Brazilian Festival in Naperville

Naperville’s first Brazilian Festival took place over the weekend in the parking lot of Community Christian Church. The bazaar-like event had 25 vendors that sold food, products from Brazil, jewelry, services, and more. Organizers said they hope to be back in Naperville once again next year with more vendors. Updates can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!