Naperville Third In Best Cities To Live In America List

Naperville has once again been ranked among the Best Cities to Live in America.

Niche, a website that provides rankings on neighborhoods, schools and workplaces, has ranked Naperville third in its 2022 list of those top cities. The site gave Naperville a report card with a number of high ratings: an A+ in the public schools, good for families, and health and fitness categories; an A for outdoor activities; and an A- for housing, diversity and jobs.

Tops In Many Rankings

The site noted Naperville’s many restaurants, coffee shops and parks among its amenities. It also pointed out the high rankings of the city’s public schools. In fact, Naperville currently ranks number one on Niche’s rankings of Cities with the Best Public Schools in America.

Naperville also holds the top spot on Niche’s Best Cities to Raise a Family in America list, and is number three on the site’s Best Cities to Buy a House in America list.

Naperville also came in third in Niche’s Best Cities to Live in America list last year.

Factors Considered

Niche rankings are based on the analysis of statistics from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews. For the “Best Cities to Live in America” list, livability factors like access to amenities, crime rates, housing trends, employment and health and fitness all come into play.

At The Top

Topping this year’s Best Cities to Live in America list is The Woodlands in Texas. Coming in second was Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

