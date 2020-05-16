Naperville Swim Conference Cancels 2020 Season

The Naperville Swim Conference announced yesterday that the 2020 summer swim season will be canceled. A summer tradition for over 50 years, the NSC is home to over 22 swim clubs and 3,000 swim team members.

The Announcement

In a letter posted on Facebook to parents, coaches and team members, NSC president Lance Fuhrer stated, “The Naperville Swim Conference, its teams, the many volunteers who run and represent those teams take great pride in their sport and in being such an important part of hundreds of families’ time together each summer. Any decision that puts these moments in jeopardy is made with a heavy heart. Accordingly, it is with great regret that we announce that the Naperville Swim Conference will not sponsor any dual meets this summer nor will it host the Classic or City Championship Meet.”

The reasons provided for the cancelation include uncertainty over when pools would open, desire to provide clarity for families’ summer plans, and allowing individual pools the flexibility to maximize expected limited capacities.

Summer Staple

The annual City Championship Meet celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017. Over ten Olympians have participated in NSC events over the past 50 years, including 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Kevin Cordes.

When Will Pools Open?

Should Naperville pools be allowed to re-open later this summer, individual teams and pools are free to schedule their own practices, lessons or competitions.

Centennial Beach is tentatively scheduled to open June 20th.

