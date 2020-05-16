Naperville Swim canceled

Naperville Swim Conference Cancels 2020 Season

Posted on May 16, 2020

The Naperville Swim Conference announced yesterday that the 2020 summer swim season will be canceled. A summer tradition for over 50 years, the NSC is home to over 22 swim clubs and 3,000 swim team members.

The Announcement

In a letter posted on Facebook to parents, coaches and team members, NSC president Lance Fuhrer stated, “The Naperville Swim Conference, its teams, the many volunteers who run and represent those teams take great pride in their sport and in being such an important part of hundreds of families’ time together each summer. Any decision that puts these moments in jeopardy is made with a heavy heart. Accordingly, it is with great regret that we announce that the Naperville Swim Conference will not sponsor any dual meets this summer nor will it host the Classic or City Championship Meet.”

The reasons provided for the cancelation include uncertainty over when pools would open, desire to provide clarity for families’ summer plans, and allowing individual pools the flexibility to maximize expected limited capacities.

Summer Staple

The annual City Championship Meet celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017. Over ten Olympians have participated in NSC events over the past 50 years, including 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Kevin Cordes.

When Will Pools Open?

Should Naperville pools be allowed to re-open later this summer, individual teams and pools are free to schedule their own practices, lessons or competitions.

Centennial Beach is tentatively scheduled to open June 20th.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get Sports Story Sunday delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Sports News
Class of 2020, we want your videos!

Class of 2020, we want your videos!

For a special TV show honoring seniors from all local high schools!

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409