Naperville Subdivisions Host (Safe) Flash Mob Parade

Flash Mob Parade

Subdivisions Ashbury and Rose Hill hosted a safe flash mob parade in honor of essential workers.

“It started as an idea to get everyone together to thank all the first responders, doctors, nurses. People in our neighborhood that have done so much, but trying to find a way to do that while social distancing,” said Sarah McGinnis, co-organizer of the event.

A Safe Parade

Around 80 cars lined up along Lawrence Drive in front of Patterson Elementary School.

“We came up with the idea to do a car parade where w’ere not driving. We have some music and there will be some dancing. Just trying to have some fun while we can’t be out with each other,” said McGinnis.

Recognizing Essential Workers

In a way to stay safe but still have fun, everyone stayed in or in front of their cars to dance or just hold out a sign thanking our essential workers.

“I am not an essential worker, but in my mind I feel the more appreciation we can show the people that are out there how much we appreciate their time, their effort and make them really feel that there are people out here really caring about them, I feel that’s the best thing I can give to them,” said co-organizer of the event, Becky Pantano.

Money for Hesed House

Participants and the rest of the Ashbury/Rose Hill community were asked to make a donation if they could to Hesed House. They are still accepting donations, but as of this time they raised $400.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

