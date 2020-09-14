Naperville Students Semifinalists in National Merit Scholarship Program

National Merit Scholarship Program

Naperville students from Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 have been named as semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced a total of 16,000 semifinalists, 48 of which are District 203 students and 46 are District 204 students.

The Naperville students now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered in spring 2021.

Naperville Semifinalists

Here is the list of semifinalists:

Naperville Central: Thrisha Bandepallee, Nicholas Bird, Andrea Brewe, Alicia Chen, Aastha Chouhan, Elliott Clements, Michael Deng, Steven Desch, Dane Engman, Aiden Fockens, Arthur Graham, Braden Hajer, Maya Kathinokkula, Simeon Lee, Kate Li, Elizabeth Liu, William Ma, Amisha Sethi, Anna Sonnenschein, Paari Thanikachalam, David Wang, Ziyin Wang, Colin Yao, Brandon Zhang and Jasmine Zhang.

Naperville North: Luca Bolla, Skyler Kahng, Jubin Kim, Judson Lam, Maisie Li, David Mengel, Holden Mui, Alayna Nguyen, Owen O’Brien, Asha Rajagopal, Eron Ristich, Arjun Shah, Rachel Shi, Randall Shobert, Janelle Smith, Aditya Tolia, Katherine Watson, Wyatt Woker, Geoffrey Wu, Eva Yang, Rachel Yao, Irene Zhang and Emily Zhao.

Metea Valley: Agrawal, Vinay | Bhogilal, Chinmay C. | Joshi, Rhea S. | Lu, Sean | Maxon, Thomas R. | Mohan, Sannidhi | Moorthy, Kishor N. | Pai, Udit U. | Telang, Yash S.

Neuqua Valley: Addepalli, Pranav | Aliyev, Amir | Bharadwaj, Aayush | Bharadwaj, Anjana | Carroll, Elaine E. | Darabi, Neema | Dasari, Sai S. | Do, Brandon M. | Druce-Hoffman, Rachel E. | Fu, William S. | Gajapala, Nadun D. | Gupta, Mansi M. | Jain, Sameer | Jaiswal, Rohan | Jourdan, Piper B. | Liu, George | Paruchuri, Nishikar | Pattanaik, Mrinal | Rajan, Megan S. | Reynolds, Caroline E. | Vaishnav, Saloni M. | Wittry, Lauren M. | Wu, Michael | Zhang, Ian H. | Zhao, Helen Y.

Waubonsie Valley: Ahmad, Subul | Canham, Juliana N. | Davis, Manav | Desai Krish V. | Khan, Nabeeha S. | Khanna Arnav | Pai, Vinay | Parmeswaran, Amogh | Portanova, Christopher M. | Socrates, Brindet | Srinivasan, Karthikeyan | Treuhaft, Daniel R.

To become a finalist, the semifinalists and their high school needs to submit a detailed scholarship application, that includes their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.