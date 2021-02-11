Naperville Students are Prospective U.S. Presidential Scholars

Students from Naperville District 203 and Indian Prairie District 204 have made the short list for 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars, a federal program which recognizes outstanding high school seniors from across the country.

The potential Presidential Scholars are selected based on achievements in academics and artistry, leadership qualities, character, and their involvement in activities after school and in the community. In early April the list will be narrowed down to 600 potential winners and the finalists will be announced in May.

Scholarly Students

The U.S. Department of Education released a list of prospective students which includes:

Ethan Covington, Bolingbrook, Neuqua Valley High School;

Tyler Ditmars, Lisle, Naperville North High School;

Braden Hajer, Naperville, Naperville Central High School;

Cassandra Horn, Bolingbrook, Neuqua Valley High School;

Rohan Jaiswal, Naperville, Neuqua Valley High School;

Simeon Lee, Naperville, Naperville Central High School;

Andrew Li, Naperville, Naperville North High School;

Elizabeth Liu, Naperville, Naperville Central High School;

George Liu, Naperville, Neuqua Valley High School;

Sathvik Nallagatla, Aurora, Metea Valley High School;

Nishikar Paruchuri, Bolingbrook, Neuqua Valley High School;

Rishi Raghavapudi, Aurora, Metea Valley High School;

Advik Reddy Sanampudi, Aurora, Metea Valley High School;

Rachel Shi, Naperville, Naperville North High School;

Nihal Shivannagari, Naperville, Neuqua Valley High School;

Katherine Watson, Naperville, Naperville North High School;

Lauren Wittry, Naperville, Neuqua Valley High School;

Geoffrey Wu, Naperville, Naperville North High School;

Colin Yao, Naperville, Naperville Central High School;

Helen Zhao, Naperville, Neuqua Valley High School;

Raymond Zhao, Naperville, Neuqua Valley High School;

Christopher Zhou, Naperville, Naperville North High School.

The Presidential Scholar students will be invited to Washington, D.C. in June to receive the Presidential Scholars Medallion. An in-person recognition ceremony will be held alongside other events and activities pending the state of the COVID-19 pandemic: if conditions of the pandemic have not improved those plans may be subject to change.

Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd reports.

