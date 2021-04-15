Naperville State of the City To Be Virtual, Include Watch Parties

Naperville’s State of the City address will be held virtually for the second year in a row, but this time will include an in-person watch party at two different locations.

Foundations of our Future

The 2021 State of the City address is set for May 17. This year’s focus is “Foundations of our Future.” Mayor Steve Chirico will touch on the unprecedented challenges of the past year along with what is coming for Naperville in the year ahead in the 31st annual address.

“This has been an unforgettable year for all of us,” said Mayor Steve Chirico. “But when I look back on 2020, I think of how we ultimately found success even in really challenging circumstances. As a City, we saw businesses still say yes to opening their doors here, yes to investing in our community. And that’s really possible because over the past several years, as leaders, we said yes to building a strong financial foundation and a strong community network that can help each other through these times.”

Watch Parties

Besides being broadcast virtually, a limited number of people will be able to view the event at a watch party with an included lunch, either at the Embassy Suites Naperville or the Marriott Naperville. 100 tickets are available for each location. COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the address, which will begin at 11:30 a.m.

“If our businesses are informed – they will have a better opportunity for success. And when our business community is thriving – so is our community at large,” said Kaylin Risvold, NACC President and CEO. “Our partnership with the City of Naperville is one of equal respect and desire to do right by the members of our community. This program ensures that Naperville continues to be a leader in business and sets the bar for other Chambers and cities to follow.”

Reservations

Reservations for both the virtual event and the watch parties can be made through the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce website.

