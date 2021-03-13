Naperville Siblings Team Up to Start No Person Gone Hungry

No Person Gone Hungry

Two Naperville siblings knew they wanted to raise awareness about hunger after seeing so many struggling during the pandemic.

Neuqua freshman, Arjun Paladugula, and his sister, who is in sixth grade at Scullen Middle School, started their own organization – No Person Gone Hungry. “Arjun and I realized we were never truly exposed to that before so we want to get our hands in it and really help,” said Aria Paladugula.

Fundraising Efforts

In January, they started a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $500. In just two days they saw that number reach over $2,000. “People in the Naperville area are extremely generous,” said Arjun. “And we’re so grateful for that,” added Aria. They donated $500 to West Suburban Community Pantry, while also delivering over 100 PPE bags for those who can’t afford the items. The plan is to donate the rest of the money in phases.

Their efforts don’t stop there. From April 10 to April 20, No Person Gone Hungry is hosting a food drive outside of the Stillwater Clubhouse.People can drop off canned goods, boxed dinners, and baby diapers for the west suburban community pantry from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Making a Difference

The student-led organization now stands at 15 members, and they’re still looking to add more who want to make a difference.

“Most people think that kids can’t do anything because they’re not adults and they’re not grown up, but I think with the youth and the energy that we have that we can do just as much for our community and we also have a fresh perspective that we can bring to the table,” said Aria.

“As the youth of America, we are going to be the future generation,” said Arjun. “I believe that it’s our job to hold up our community right now.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.