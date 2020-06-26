Naperville Setting the Pace in 2020 Census

Naperville continues to lead the way when it comes to the 2020 Census.

Panel Discusses Naperville’s 2020 Census Response

With the census deadline extended to October 31, Naperville’s Complete Count Committee hosted a panel discussion to give residents an update on how Naperville is responding.

“I am excited to say that in terms of the national response rate we are currently at 61.7% with Illinois being at 66.4%. DuPage County, 76% and Naperville at 79.8%,” said Marilyn Sanders, Chicago regional director of the U.S. Census Bureau.

Naperville’s response rate is the highest in the country among cities with 140,000 or more residents.

Why It’s Important to Be Counted

The panel, which included elected officials and community leaders, discussed what that means for Naperville and why it’s important to have a high response rate.

“The census results from 2010 have already helped us respond to the coronavirus outbreak in Illinois,” said Illinois 21st District State Senator Laura Ellman. “Because of the census results that we had back then, Illinois has received $4.9 billion in CARES act funds. DuPage County has received $161 million, and Will has received $120 million.”

The more people counted, the more federal dollars allocated to their region. Congressman Bill Foster said each person counted represents about $1,800 per year in federal and state funding.

A Lofty Goal

And with Naperville already doing so well, Mayor Steve Chirico asked Sanders for a new goal the city can reach for.

“My stretch goal for Naperville is 95% percent,” she said.

“Say it again 95?” asked Chirico.

“95%. That’s my stretch goal.”

To help Naperville get there, you can count yourself in the 2020 Census here.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.