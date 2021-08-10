Naperville Scout Creates Edward Hospital Teen Library

The season of giving kicked off early this year, as a Naperville scout delivered over 500 items to create a teen library for Edward Hospital.

Nathan Lichucki, a 14-year-old longtime scout, collected donations to create the library in the hospital’s Ronald McDonald Family Room as part of his efforts to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, an Edward Hospital release said.

Giving Back

No stranger to Edward Hospital himself, Lichucki donated the stockpile of items on August 5 after his regular infusion treatment for a rare disease.

He worked with the hospital’s Child Life Team to make a wish list for the library. The list included teen books, adult coloring books, blank journals, a variety of puzzle books, and colored pencils and markers.

“Many times, kids are in the hospital for several days at a time,” Lichucki said in a University of Illinois Chicago Division of Specialized Care for Children article. “I thought that if kids could have something to occupy them at least for a while, that would be very beneficial,” he added.

Collection Efforts

Collecting so many items took a multifaceted approach from Lichucki. He sent letters to friends, families, and businesses to request donations, and set up an Amazon wish list. He and his family plan to continue collecting donations to help maintain the teen library’s inventory, the release said.

Family Legacy

Lichucki has far surpassed the requirement of 21 merit badges to earn the Eagle Scout rank, having earned 69 badges to date. He was inspired to be a scout by his four uncles who were Eagle Scouts, and his grandfather who was a longtime scoutmaster.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

Photo Courtesy: Edward-Elmhurst Health

