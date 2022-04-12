City Introduces “Naperville Salutes” Banner Program

Know a veteran you’d like to proudly and publicly honor? The city of Naperville is now taking nominations for its new street banner program, “Naperville Salutes.”

Starting in May, roughly 150 banners will hang from city light posts throughout town for a 60- to 90-day period, each featuring an image of a selected active military member or veteran as nominated by members of the community.

They will be installed in time for Memorial Day and be displayed until mid-July, when the city plans to present the banner to the honoree’s family.

A second round of different banners is planned for August through November in honor of Veterans Day.

How to Nominate a Military Hero

The city has created a web page where you can fill out a nomination form, including a required high-resolution photo of the nominee in official military uniform. That person must have been a Naperville resident at some point in his or her life in order to be eligible. Applicants who meet the requirements will be chosen at random and any other eligible nominees not selected for the 2022 year will be put on a waiting list for any future installations.

Who is Behind Naperville Salutes?

Naperville Salutes serves as a tribute for our community to past and present members of the Armed Forces and their families. It is made possible by the joint effort of: