Naperville Salute Releases Music Lineup For Independence Day Festival

The Naperville Salute has released its lineup of musical acts for its Independence Day festival, which runs from July 1 to 4 at Rotary Hill, located at 433 Aurora Avenue.

The Schedule

The first day of the festival will start off with a performance by funk and dance band After School Special at 4 p.m., followed by more dance music courtesy of BBI at 6 p.m. At 8 p.m. the headliner of the day, Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band Shining Star will take the stage.

July 2 is country night, starting off with Alika Arlynn at 4 p.m. At 6 p.m. Eric Chesser will take the stage. Rising country star Jon Langston will be the headline performance at 8 p.m.

Rock on the Hill is the theme for July 3. Rock and Roll band Red Pop Fury opens at 2 p.m. followed by all girl band The PriSSillas at 4 p.m. Headliner Maggie Speaks will appear with Mike & Joe at 6 p.m.

The final day will start at noon with Yacht rock band The Starboards followed by some more rock in Convoy at 1:30 p.m., Wild Daisy at 3 p.m. and The Wayouts at 4:30 p.m. The final performance of the festival will be from classic rock group ARRA, set to perform at 6:30.

More about Naperville Salute

The Naperville Salute held its inaugural event last year. The festival was launched by Naperville Responds for Veterans to help fill the void left when Ribfest moved out of Naperville , due to work planned at its traditional site at Knoch Park. The Naperville Salute is more of a hometown event. With a focus on honoring veterans, active military members and first responders.

Along with live music, other activities such as family friendly entertainment, food vendors, special presentations for veterans, and a family fun zone will be available.

All proceeds of the 2022 Naperville Salute will go to Naperville Responds for Veterans to assist veterans and their families

Currently the Salute is looking for more volunteers to help with the event. Assistance is needed with activities ranging from set up to ticketing and bag check. Those interested can sign up on the event website.

Tickets are available now at NapervilleSalute.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.