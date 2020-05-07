Naperville Salute Postpones Inaugural Event

The inaugural Naperville Salute event planned for July 3-4, 2020 has been canceled.

Postponed Until 2021

The event was organized and hosted by Naperville Responds For Veterans, who said in a press release they made the decision “due to public safety and logistic concerns from the COVID-19 epidemic.”

“After many conversations with public health officials, sponsors and community leaders, there are just too many unknowns, liability, and safety concerns to move forward with the inaugural Naperville Salute planned for July 3-4, 2020,” said Salute co-chair Warren Dixon III.

They will postpone the event’s debut until July 3-4, 2021.

Fireworks Still A Go – For Now

But – there is some good news. The fireworks display scheduled to take place July 4 is still being tentatively planned for now, at a location to-be-determined. This fireworks extravaganza would take place at a higher altitude to allow more to view while safely social distancing.

“There is ongoing planning for a fireworks extravaganza on July 4 in partnership with the City of Naperville and Naperville Park District,” said Dixon. “However, all ongoing planning is being done in accordance with guidelines issued by the Governor’s Office – there is a chance they may be postponed or canceled.”

Ribfest Alternative

The Naperville Salute was designed after the departure of Ribfest from Naperville, due to construction planned at Knoch Park. Ribfest announced in December 2018 that its 2020 event will not be held in Naperville and in August 2019 made Romeoville its new home. Ribfest 2020 has not been canceled or postponed as of this article’s publishing.

Family-Friendly Tradition

The new event to be held on Rotary Hill and within Naper Settlement was planned to give the Naperville community a new family-friendly place to gather to create a new tradition for their Fourth of July celebrations.

“We have a great foundation in place. We will continue to actively plan for the hometown celebration in 2021.” said Dixon. “The Salute would like to thank everyone in the community for their support and efforts to this point. This is a tough decision and we look forward to 2021.”

Activities Planned

Activities planned included performances by local bands, a “Taste of Naperville”, family fun land, and a fireworks extravaganza. Monies raised were to go to Naperville Responds For Veterans.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc and Casey Krajewski report.