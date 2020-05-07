Naperville Salute Postponed | 30-Minute Parking | Edward Workers Applauded

Naperville Salute Postponed To 2021

The inaugural Naperville Salute event planned for July 3 and 4 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say there were too many unknowns and safety concerns to allow them to move forward. The event will be rescheduled for next summer. But – there is some good news. The fireworks display scheduled to take place July 4 is still being tentatively planned for now, at a location to-be-determined. This fireworks extravaganza would take place in coordination with the City of Naperville and Naperville Park District, and would take place at a higher altitude to allow more to view while safely social distancing. Those plans are subject to change based on government guidelines.

30-Minute Parking Limits

On-street parking in some areas of downtown Naperville has been limited to 30 minutes. Mayor Steve Chirico signed an executive order changing the parking permissions to facilitate better curbside pick-up service for businesses in that area. Streets with affected parking include Chicago Avenue, Jackson Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, Main Street, Van Buren Avenue, Water Street, and Webster Street.

COD Plans Hybrid Learning

College of DuPage has begun looking ahead to the fall semester, and is planning an in-person hybrid and virtual learning model. In a message on the college’s website, COD President Brian Caputo says the flexible format is geared toward public safety, while allowing students to get partial in-person instruction if they choose. The model will be evolving as health guidelines progress, and more information will be released in the coming weeks.

Edward Workers Applauded

Yesterday morning nurses and staff at Edward Hospital got a special welcome. Area fire departments and Edward Ambulance Services lined up at the North entrance of the hospital to greet and applaud those on the frontlines treating COVID-19. Lining the hall were members from the fire department teams in Bolingbrook, Lisle-Woodridge, Romeoville and Naperville – a special shout out to them as well for all they do.

