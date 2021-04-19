Naperville Salute is On for Fourth of July Weekend

Naperville Salute

The Naperville Salute, a brand new Fourth of July celebration, is coming to town July 2 to July 4. According to a press release, The Salute will be a hometown-focused, family-fun event designed for the Naperville community.

“We are excited to host The Naperville Salute and a return to celebrate our Independence this year that the community can enjoy and we can support and honor our hometown heroes, first responders, military, and veterans,” said Michele Clemen, chairwoman of The Naperville Salute.

Naperville Responds for Veterans is hosting the inaugural event. Plans for it were supposed to kick off in 2020, but were canceled due to the pandemic.

What to Expect

The Independence Day weekend celebration will include local entertainment, food, and activities at Rotary Hill in Downtown Naperville on July 2 and 3. With daily changes due to COVID-19, details regarding these will be announced at a later date, according to the press release.

What About Fireworks?

Fireworks will light up the sky on July 4 at Frontier Park in south Naperville.

Organizers said they are planning to monitor COVID-19 guidelines and will be taking safety precautions recommended by local health officials, the State of Illinois, and CDC into account. These include social distancing, masks, and capacity limits.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.