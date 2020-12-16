Naperville Named Safest City to Raise Children

The website safewise.com recently named Naperville as the safest city to raise a child in the United States. Naperville moved up eight spots after being ranked ninth by the site in 2019.

Safewise Categories

The blog rated each city by looking at three crime categories based on the population of each city: violent crime rate, sex offender rate, and property crime rate.

Statistically speaking, smaller cities are safer than bigger cities. The average population of the safest cities is three times less than the most dangerous cities.

Naperville Ratings

The listed population of Naperville is 148,457 people. The average population of all cities analyzed by Safewise is 238,308.

When it came to analyzing the data, Safewise says that Naperville has a violent crime rate of 0.69 per 1,000 people, a sex offender rate of 0.20 per 1,000 people, and a property crime rate of 0.00 per 1,000 people, which is tied for the lowest in the entire country with Hampton, Virginia.

The national average for violent crime rate is 11.44 per 1,000 people; for sex offender rate is 4.42 per 1,000 people, and for property crime rate is 22.0 per 1,000 people.

Safewise notes that both violent crime rates and property crime rates have decreased nationally over the past ten years.

Area Towns on Safest Cities List

Two other cities in Illinois joined Naperville in the Safewise top 50. Arlington Heights ranked #6 while Bolingbrook earned the #14 ranking on the safest cities list.

